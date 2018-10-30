Former Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks might be facing potential prison time, but he could be back on the field for the Seattle Seahawks in just a couple of weeks.
The NFL has decided to suspend Kendricks for eight games for insider trading, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio and NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. The suspension will include games served, meaning Kendricks would be eligible to play for the Seahawks as early as Nov. 12.
The Seahawks did not comment on the NFL's reported decision.
The Seahawks signed Kendricks to a one-year deal in September, after he was cut by the Cleveland Browns following a Sept. 6 guilty plea to insider trading charges in federal court in Philadelphia. He is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 24 and faces a maximum sentence of 25 years but is likely to receive far less after cooperating with officials who investigated the scheme that also involved former Black-ish and The Simpsons writer Damilare Sonoiki. Sonoiki has also pleaded guilty.
The insider trading scheme, which involved swapping cash, game tickets, and access to parties for inside information on stock tips, lasted from 2013 through 2015 and netted Kendricks close to $1.2 million. During his six seasons as a linebacker with the Eagles, Kendricks was paid more than $20 million according to Spotrac.
"I know that I made the decision to accept information, secret information, and it wasn't the right thing to do," Kendricks told U.S. District Judge Gene E.K. Pratter during his guilty plea.
Kendricks was taken in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft, and spent six years with the Eagles before the team cut him in May. Kendricks told ESPN analyst and former Eagles linebacker Emmanuel Acho that the team asked him to take a $4.5 million pay cut from the $6 million he was set to make in 2018. According to my colleague Jeff McLane, the Eagles attempted to trade him during the 2017 offseason, a move he requested, but were unsuccessful.