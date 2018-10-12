In the backfield, Clement looked strong and smooth, getting to the edge and turning the corner on a 14-yard run late in the first quarter that helped set up his own 1-yard touchdown run. Early in the third quarter, he made a nice cut after catching a screen pass and scampered down the field for a 20-yard gain. Clement and Wendell Smallwood combined for 94 yards on 29 carries and another 26 yards on four catches. Those numbers are hardly overwhelming, but it is debatable how much blame belongs on the backfield and how much on an offensive line that suddenly looks nothing like the unit that paved the way for last year's Super Bowl.