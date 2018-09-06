Zach Berman

NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Packers, NFC South: Saints, NFC West: Rams

NFC wild cards: Vikings and Falcons

NFC champion: Saints

AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Steelers, NFC South: Jaguars, AFC West: Chargers

AFC wild cards: Titans and Chiefs

AFC champion: Patriots

Super Bowl champion: Saints

Les Bowen

NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Packers, NFC South: Falcons, NFC West: Rams

NFC wild cards: Saints and Vikings

NFC Champion: Rams

AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Steelers, AFC South: Jaguars, AFC West: Chargers

AFC wild cards: Texans and Chiefs

AFC champion: Jaguars

Super Bowl champion: Rams

Paul Domowitch

NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Vikings, NFC South: Saints, NFC West: Rams

NFC wild cards: Packers and Falcons

NFC champion: Vikings

AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Ravens, AFC South: Jaguars, AFC West: Chargers

AFC wild cards: Steelers and Chiefs

AFC champion: Patriots

Super Bowl champion: Vikings

Bob Ford

NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Vikings, NFC South: Saints, NFC West: Rams

NFC wild cards: Falcons and Seahawks

NFC champion: Saints

AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Steelers, AFC South: Titans, AFC West: Chargers

AFC wild cards: Ravens and Chiefs

AFC champion: Steelers

Super Bowl champion: Steelers

Marcus Hayes

NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Packers, NFC South: Falcons, NFC West: Seahawks

NFC wild cards: Rams and Vikings

NFC champion: Eagles

AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Steelers, AFC South: Jaguars, AFC West: Chiefs

AFC wild cards: Chargers and Ravens

AFC champion: Steelers

Super Bowl champion: Steelers

Jeff McLane

NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Packers, NFC South: Falcons, NFC West: Rams

NFC wild cards: Saints and Vikings

NFC champion: Eagles

AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Steelers, AFC South: Texans, AFC West: Chargers

AFC Wild cards: Jaguars and Chiefs

AFC champion: Chargers

Super Bowl champion: Eagles

David Murphy

NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Vikings, NFC South: Falcons, NFC West: Rams

NFC wild cards: Packers and Saints

NFC champion: Falcons

AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Steelers, AFC South: Jaguars, AFC West: Chargers

AFC wild cards: Ravens and Colts

AFC champion: Patriots

Super Bowl champion: Falcons

Mike Sielski

NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Vikings, NFC South: Falcons, NFC West: Rams

NFC wild cards: Packers and 49ers

NFC champion: Falcons

AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Ravens, AFC South: Jaguars, AFC West: Chiefs

AFC wild cards: Steelers and Colts

AFC Champion: Ravens

Super Bowl champion: Falcons