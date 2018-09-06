NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Packers, NFC South: Saints, NFC West: Rams
NFC wild cards: Vikings and Falcons
NFC champion: Saints
AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Steelers, NFC South: Jaguars, AFC West: Chargers
AFC wild cards: Titans and Chiefs
AFC champion: Patriots
Super Bowl champion: Saints
NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Packers, NFC South: Falcons, NFC West: Rams
NFC wild cards: Saints and Vikings
NFC Champion: Rams
AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Steelers, AFC South: Jaguars, AFC West: Chargers
AFC wild cards: Texans and Chiefs
AFC champion: Jaguars
Super Bowl champion: Rams
NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Vikings, NFC South: Saints, NFC West: Rams
NFC wild cards: Packers and Falcons
NFC champion: Vikings
AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Ravens, AFC South: Jaguars, AFC West: Chargers
AFC wild cards: Steelers and Chiefs
AFC champion: Patriots
Super Bowl champion: Vikings
NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Vikings, NFC South: Saints, NFC West: Rams
NFC wild cards: Falcons and Seahawks
NFC champion: Saints
AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Steelers, AFC South: Titans, AFC West: Chargers
AFC wild cards: Ravens and Chiefs
AFC champion: Steelers
Super Bowl champion: Steelers
NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Packers, NFC South: Falcons, NFC West: Seahawks
NFC wild cards: Rams and Vikings
NFC champion: Eagles
AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Steelers, AFC South: Jaguars, AFC West: Chiefs
AFC wild cards: Chargers and Ravens
AFC champion: Steelers
Super Bowl champion: Steelers
NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Packers, NFC South: Falcons, NFC West: Rams
NFC wild cards: Saints and Vikings
NFC champion: Eagles
AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Steelers, AFC South: Texans, AFC West: Chargers
AFC Wild cards: Jaguars and Chiefs
AFC champion: Chargers
Super Bowl champion: Eagles
NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Vikings, NFC South: Falcons, NFC West: Rams
NFC wild cards: Packers and Saints
NFC champion: Falcons
AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Steelers, AFC South: Jaguars, AFC West: Chargers
AFC wild cards: Ravens and Colts
AFC champion: Patriots
Super Bowl champion: Falcons
NFC East: Eagles, NFC North: Vikings, NFC South: Falcons, NFC West: Rams
NFC wild cards: Packers and 49ers
NFC champion: Falcons
AFC East: Patriots, AFC North: Ravens, AFC South: Jaguars, AFC West: Chiefs
AFC wild cards: Steelers and Colts
AFC Champion: Ravens
Super Bowl champion: Falcons