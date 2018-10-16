As for the second touchdown, it showed more creativity and intricacy than any play the Giants ran Thursday night. In Saquon Barkley and Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants have two of the most talented skill-position players in the league, yet designing a scheme to free them seems too great a chore for the coaching staff, especially with an aging, immobile quarterback in Manning. Similarly, the Redskins and Cowboys have been at their best this season when they've been grounding-and-pounding their opponents. Each won Sunday in that style. The Redskins beat the Panthers. The Cowboys routed the Jaguars. And, well, that's a fine strategy on a day when Cam Newton is spraying the ball around the yard like a malfunctioning JUGS machine or when Blake Bortles is starting against your defense, but it's unlikely to be successful over the long haul in today's NFL.