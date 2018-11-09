Washington (5-3) at Tampa Bay (3-5), 1 p.m. (Fox29)

The Buccaneers, which has lost five of six since beating the Eagles, could do the Birds a favor with a win here. Former Eagle DeSean Jackson, who also played three seasons in Washington, has one touchdown in the last six weeks and has been held under 50 receiving yards three times. He asked to be traded a couple weeks ago, but Tampa Bay's brass did not oblige. Washington, already missing left tackle Trent Williams, placed guards Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff on injured reserve this week and signed three O-linemen off the street. Line: Buccaneers by 3.

Postgame headline: Redskins' offense, behind o-line of Moe, Larry, Curly and even Shemp, still puts up 30 on hapless Bucs