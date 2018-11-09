Games are on Sunday, unless noted
Dallas (3-5) at Eagles (4-4), 8:20 p.m. (NBC10)
New Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper burned Jalen Mills for a 63-yard touchdown on a slant-and-go while with Oakland last Christmas night at Lincoln Financial Field. Golden Tate, the Eagles newest receiver, tattooed the Cowboys for two touchdowns for Detroit in Week 4. Dallas has given up the most sacks per pass attempt in the league. The Eagles are 11th. This will be the 12th consecutive year an Eagles-Cowboys game is on a Sunday night, but the first in Philadelphia since 2014. Line: Eagles by 7.
Postgame headline: Jerry Jones longs for the days when player arrests were his biggest headache
New Orleans (7-1) at Cincinnati (5-3), 1 p.m.
The Bengals defense is trying to avoid becoming the first defense ever to allow 500 yards in three consecutive games. And the reason they haven't already set this dubious mark is because Pittsburgh only had 481 before KC's 551 and Tampa's 576. A date with Drew Brees is not what they need. The Saints have won seven in a row, but have the league's 31st-ranked pass defense. Only Cincy's is worse. Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green is out indefinitely with a toe injury. Line: Saints by 5.
Postgame headline: Saints, who beat the Rams last week and host the Eagles next week, get caught in trap game
Seattle (4-4) at L.A. Rams (8-1), 4:25 p.m. (Fox29)
If it wasn't a divisional game, the Rams might also be susceptible to a trap game. L.A. hosts Kansas City next week. Todd Gurley has scored 16 touchdowns, which is more than seven other offenses (including Dallas). The Seahawks nearly upset the Rams in Week 5 when they ran for 190 yards in a 33-31 loss. Gurley had three rushing touchdowns to help the Rams, 7.5-point favorites that day, escape with the win. Line: Rams by 10.
Postgame headline: Rams doing to NFC West what the Red Sox did to the AL East
New England (7-2) at Tennessee (4-4), 1 p.m. (CBS3)
Tom Brady (576) needs four touchdown passes to pass Peyton Manning for the most all-time, including postseason. It's also the 300th career game for Brady. Manning played in 293. This will be Malcolm Butler's first game against Bill Belichick, who benched Butler moments before last year's Super Bowl. Butler, who signed with Tennessee in March, did not have a good first half of the season. Pro Football Focus says the 618 yards and seven TD passes are the most allowed by a corner. Line: Patriots by 7.
Postgame headline: Hey, anybody seen Gronk?
Miami (5-4) at Green Bay (3-4-1), 4:25 p.m.
The Packers, with Aaron Rodgers, have a losing record. The Dolphins, with Brock Osweiler and Ryan Tannehill, have a winning one. Tannehill (shoulder) is out again. Miami will need to run the ball to stay in the game and keep Rodgers on the sideline. In last week's win over the Jets, the Dolphins ran Frank Gore 20 times and Kenyan Drake three. Miami leads the league with 15 interceptions. Rodgers has thrown one in 327 attempts. Line: Packers by 9.5.
Postgame headline: No, Frank Gore did not play against Vince Lombardi
Washington (5-3) at Tampa Bay (3-5), 1 p.m. (Fox29)
The Buccaneers, which has lost five of six since beating the Eagles, could do the Birds a favor with a win here. Former Eagle DeSean Jackson, who also played three seasons in Washington, has one touchdown in the last six weeks and has been held under 50 receiving yards three times. He asked to be traded a couple weeks ago, but Tampa Bay's brass did not oblige. Washington, already missing left tackle Trent Williams, placed guards Shawn Lauvao and Brandon Scherff on injured reserve this week and signed three O-linemen off the street. Line: Buccaneers by 3.
Postgame headline: Redskins' offense, behind o-line of Moe, Larry, Curly and even Shemp, still puts up 30 on hapless Bucs
Detroit (3-5) at Chicago (5-3), 1 p.m.
The Lions have won nine of the last 10 in this series. Detroit gave up 10 sacks last week and will face a Bears defense welcoming back Khalil Mack, who missed the last two weeks with an ankle injury. Line: Bears by 6.5.
Postgame headline: Beleaguered Lions QB Matthew Stafford checks insurance restrictions for pre-existing conditions
Atlanta (4-4) at Cleveland (2-6-1), 1 p.m.
Cleveland lost defensive leader Christian Kirksey for the season with a left hamstring injury, a player fellow linebacker Joe Schobert called "the heart and soul of the defense." That defense was decent early on, but has been trash over the last month, slipping to 28th in points and 30th in yards allowed. Line: Falcons by 5.
Postgame headline: Falcons suddenly back in playoff chase, thinking home Super Bowl game
L.A. Chargers (6-2) at Oakland (1-7), 4:05 p.m.
The Raiders have lost four in a row and have scored just 44 points. San Diego has won five in a row and Philip Rivers (19 TDs, 3 picks) is playing the best football of his 15-year career. Oakland is last in the league in rushing defense, but held the Chargers' Melvin Gordon to 58 yards on 19 carries in Week 5. Line: Chargers by 10.
Postgame headline: Raiders change longtime slogan to "Just compete, baby"
Arizona (2-6) at Kansas City (8-1), 1 p.m.
Most lopsided game on the board as far as the point spread. The Cardinals money line is as high as 12-1. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can join Steve Young as the only quarterbacks with 300 yards and three touchdowns in five straight. Opposing quarterbacks, however, have just eight TD passes against Arizona, fewest in the league. Line: Chiefs by 16.5.
Postgame headline: Cardinals win surpasses Dennis Hof's victory in Nevada as week's biggest upset
Jacksonville (3-5) at Indianapolis (3-5), 1 p.m.
Both teams are coming off a bye. The Jags are on a four-game losing streak and are calling this a must-win game. Their last loss was to the Eagles in London. Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye (calf) will not play, but star running back Leonard Fournette will. Fournette (hamstring) has been absent for most of the season and the Jags offense has wilted. The Colts need one win to equal last season's total. A strong second half would put Andrew Luck into the conversation for comeback player of the year. Line: Colts by 3.
Postgame headline: Marlon Mack steals show from Fournette with third consecutive 100-yard rushing game
N.Y. Giants (1-7) at San Francisco (2-7), Monday/8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
So much for those improved TV ratings. New 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens attended the prestigious Manning Passing Academy two years ago. Now he gets to face Eli Manning, whose Giants career is standing on a banana peel. New York running back Saquon Barkley leads the league with 491 yards after catch. San Francisco tight end George Kittle (407) is tied for second. Would not have guessed that. Line: 49ers by 3.
Postgame headline: Loser gets driving lessons next week from Kyle Lauletta
Buffalo (2-7) at N.Y. Jets (3-6), 1 p.m.
This could be a fun game some day if Josh Allen and Sam Darnold develop into solid quarterbacks. Today is not that day, so it looks like Nathan Peterman versus Josh McCown. Wouldn't be surprised if CBS televises a Western instead. Line: Jets by 7.
Postgame headline: "Bills Mafia" fan-base changes its name to "La Cosa Nogood"
Byes: Baltimore, Denver, Houston, Minnesota
The Associated Press contributed to this report.