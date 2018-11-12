The Saints will be on top of any reputable power rankings after what they did to the Bengals on Sunday.
New Orleans put up a season-high for points, which for this team is an accomplishment, and drilled Cincinnati 51-14.
Up next for Drew Brees and friends is the Eagles next Sunday in New Orleans (4:25 p.m., Fox).
Brees threw for three touchdowns and added another on the ground as the Saints were hardly challenged. The Bengals came into the day with the worst defense in terms of yards alowed and 30th in points.
The Bengals are the first team to give up 500 yards in three consecutive games. New Orleans gained 311 of their 509 in the first half.
The Dez Bryant experiment, notwithstanding, New Orleans has been rolling since losing to Tampa Bay (!) in Week 1. The Saints (8-1) have won eight in a row and have scored at least 40 points five times this season. They are 5-0 on the road.
Brees (509) moved ahead of Brett Favre (508) on the all-time list of touchdown passes. Only Peyton Manning (539) has more.
The Eagles haven't played in New Orleans since Andy Reid's final season in 2012. They last played the Saints in 2015 at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles had five sacks that day and forced four turnovers. But that's ancient history. Marcus Smith had a big defensive play and Sam Bradford threw for 333 yards.
Brees is 3-3 against the Eagles in the regular season, 2-0 in the playoffs.
• Mike Vrabel. Titans coach outwitted his former coach, Bill Belichick, in a surprise win.
• The Dawg Pound was in full howl watching Baker Mayfield (three TD passes) and Nick Chubb (92-yard TD run) lift their legs on the Falcons. Mayfield completed all 12 of his passes in the first half. He was 17 for 20 for the game.
• LeSean McCoy reportedly was unhappy he was not dealt before last week's deadline, but went out and ran for 113 yards and two TDs as Buffalo embarrassed the Jets.
• Teryl Austin. The Bengals defensive coordinator has seen his group make unwanted history. It would be FOUR consecutive games opposing offenses have rolled up 500 yards, except Pittsburgh had 481 in Week 6.
• Cody Parkey. The Bears kicker hit the upright on four kicks; hit the left three times, the right once. Can't remember ever seeing anything like it. Bears coach Matt Nagy said he's sticking with Parkey.
• The Jets. Smoked by Matt Barkley. Yeah, that Matt Barkley. Eagles fourth-round pick in 2013 is now 2-5 in his career as a starter. Jets coach Todd Bowles doesn't seem long for the job. "Everything that could've gone wrong," Bowles said, "went wrong."
• "It's heaven." – Running back Alvin Kamara when asked what it was like to play in the Saints offense
• "And the Bills are pouring it on in New Jersey." – CBS announcer Andrew Catalon
• "That's the first time I felt like somebody really smacked us, and we didn't do nothing about it." – Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne
• "I'm pretty close to T.O. His friendship and my relationship with him is valuable to me. He means a great deal to me. It's frustrating that it comes in another loss." – Larry Fitzgerald, who passed Terrell Owens for second place all-time in receiving yards
• "I promise you this: If we were even or minus-11, we wouldn't be 6-3. It's been the difference so far. It's why we are where we are." – Redskins coach Jay Gruden, whose defense forced four Tampa Bay turnovers to improve to +11
Rams running back Todd Gurley scored a touchdown for the 13th consecutive game. Here's a look at the longest TD streaks in NFL history:
• Nick Chubb's 92-yard touchdown was the longest run in Cleveland Browns history. It was almost 59 years ago to the day that Bobby Mitchell had a 90-yarder against the Redskins on Nov. 15, 1959. Jim Brown's longest run, by the way, was an 80-yarder. Since we're here, the Eagles record is 91 yards by Herschel Walker in 1994.
• Seattle's Tyler Lockett scored a touchdown against the Rams and walked over and handed the ball to Floyd Mayweather, who was watching from the L.A. Coliseum end-zone stands.
• Later on, Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks did the same thing.
• The Chiefs (9-1) lost the opening coin toss for the first time all season. The Cardinals won it by calling tails.
• Nice gesture by New Orleans running backs Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram, who both saluted Dez Bryant after scoring touchdowns. Bryant signed with the Saints on Wednesday and tore his Achilles' on Friday.
• Mitchell Trubisky threw for a career-high 355 yards in Chicago's win over Detroit. It snapped a ludicrous 10-game losing streak to divisional opponents.
• Buffalo offensive lineman and Temple product Dion Dawkins caught a touchdown pass on a tackle-eligible play. Dawkins, a second-round pick of the Bills in 2017, caught one pass in his three seasons at Temple.
• Oakland quarterback Derek Carr presumably lost track of downs when he throw the ball away to avoid a sack. It was fourth down.
• The Raiders have failed to score a touchdown in three of their last four games.
• Eli Apple (Eastern High School) grabbed his second career interception and first since the Giants traded him to New Orleans three weeks ago. Apple was picked 10th overall by New York in 2016.
• Julio Jones became the fastest player to 10,000 career receiving yards. Jones had 107 yards in career game No. 104. Megatron (111 games) had held the record.
• Packers running back Aaron Jones put last week's critical fumble behind him by running for 146 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over Miami.
• The Rams are 9-1 despite giving up 273 rushing yards to Seattle. Rashaad Penny led the way with 108 yards, Russell Wilson 92 and Mike Davis 58.
