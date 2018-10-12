L.A. Chargers (3-2) at Cleveland (2-2-1), 1 p.m.

Baker Mayfield has been terrific, but the defense is a key reason people are jumping on the Browns bandwagon. They have forced 15 turnovers, tops in the NFL and more than they generated all of last season. Most heartwarming news this past week came when Snoop Dogg patched things up with Cleveland offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Snoop (or is it Dogg on second reference?) used to criticize Haley when Haley was in Pittsburgh. Only thing nuttier might have been Kanye's visiting the White House. Line: Chargers by 1.

Postgame headline: Chargers win to give Los Angeles' teams more wins than entire NFC East