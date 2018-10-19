Buffalo (2-4) at Indianapolis (1-5), 1 p.m.

The Colts are 0-2 at home and starting a stretch of four of their next five at the RCA Dome. Indy is expected to have back top receiver T.Y, Hilton, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. The Colts' problem has been on the other side of the ball, where they have given up 117 points in the last three games. That they're still healthy favorites tells you all you need to know about Buffalo. Line: Colts by 7.

Postgame headline: Derek Anderson pulls the upset for Buffalo, surprising fans everywhere who didn't know Derek Anderson was back in the league