The only thing to say about the rest of the Week 7 schedule is that it has to be more competitive than that Thursday night debacle. Here's a look:
Carolina (3-2) at Eagles (3-3), 1 p.m. (Fox29)
The Panthers' two losses were on the road. Panthers quarterback Cam Newton isn't throwing the ball downfield as much under first-year offensive coordinator Norv Turner, but he isn't throwing picks or taking as many sacks, either. Entering this season, Newton was sacked an average of 37 times per year. He's been dropped eight times in five games. A defeat would give the Eagles more losses than they had all of last season, and it's not even Halloween. Line: Eagles by 4.5.
Postgame headline: Rousing ovation for Torrey Smith stops national media from talking about Santa and snowballs for five minutes
Tennessee (3-3) vs. L.A. Chargers (4-2) at London, 9:30 a.m. (CBS3)
The Chargers spent the week in Ohio after beating the Browns, rather than flying back to Los Angeles and then back out to the U.K. This game will start at 6:30 a.m. Pacific. This is Tennessee's first game in London and the Chargers' second. Philip Rivers lost to Drew Brees in 2008. Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has thrown for fewer than 130 yards in four of his five games. The exception was when he torched the Eagles for 344. Line: Chargers by 6.5.
Postgame headline: Chargers racking up wins and frequent-flier miles, but not fans
Minnesota (3-2-1) at N.Y. Jets (3-3), 1 p.m.
Former Jets first-round pick Sheldon Richardson gets his first crack at his former club since the Jets traded him last summer after an ugly divorce. "It was kind of self-inflicted wounds," said Richardson, a tackle who was the defensive rookie of the year in 2013. "It's just now me overcoming my personal battles in life." Line: Vikings by 3.
Postgame headline: Jets failed to land Kirk Cousins in free agency, wouldn't trade Joe Namath's fur coat for him now
Cleveland (2-3-1) at Tampa Bay (2-3), 1 p.m.
The Browns could use a trip to sunny Florida after getting flattened at home by the Chargers last Sunday. What also should help is seeing Tampa Bay's defense, which is last in the league in scoring. The Bucs offense leads the league in passing touchdowns, so the over of 49.5 points is in play. Line: Buccaneers by 3.
Postgame headline: Bucs give up another 30-spot; can Fitz-magic play defense?
Detroit (2-3) at Miami (4-2), 1 p.m.
Miami's Frank Gore last week became the fifth player since 1970 to rush for 100 yards in a game after his 34th birthday. Taproom trivia alert: Emmitt Smith, Marcus Allen, John Riggins, and MacArthur Lane were the others. Temperatures are expected be in the upper 80s. Miami is looking to improve to 4-0 at home. "We like it hot," said Dolphins coach Adam Gase. "The other team wears down eventually, and we just keep fighting." Line: Lions by 3.
Postgame headline: Biggest problem with Dolphins win is that TV types will still keep using "Brocktober"
Houston (3-3) at Jacksonville (3-3), 1 p.m.
The Jags' vaunted defense is coming off consecutive pastings by the Chiefs (30 points) and Cowboys (40 points), though one of the Chiefs' TDs was scored on an interception return. What's worse is that it has quieted usually loquacious Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Can't have that with the Eagles looming. Line: Jaguars by 5.
Postgame headline: Normalcy returns as Jags win; Ramsey looks ahead to next week and says Alshon Jeffery is overrated
New England (4-2) at Chicago (3-2), 1 p.m.
Khalil Mack is nursing a right ankle injury, which affected the Bears in last week's loss in overtime at Miami. Tom Brady (4-0 all-time against Chicago) has a a history of turning the Bears into the Munchkins of the Midway. The opposing Chicago quarterbacks he has beaten are Chris Chandler (2002), Rex Grossman (2006), and Jay Cutler (2010, 2014). New England running back James White has 23 catches on 31 targets over the last three games. Line: Patriots by 3.
Postgame headline: Patriots roll, Brady doesn't sprint across the field to shake hands with Mitchell Trubisky
Buffalo (2-4) at Indianapolis (1-5), 1 p.m.
The Colts are 0-2 at home and starting a stretch of four of their next five at the RCA Dome. Indy is expected to have back top receiver T.Y, Hilton, who missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. The Colts' problem has been on the other side of the ball, where they have given up 117 points in the last three games. That they're still healthy favorites tells you all you need to know about Buffalo. Line: Colts by 7.
Postgame headline: Derek Anderson pulls the upset for Buffalo, surprising fans everywhere who didn't know Derek Anderson was back in the league
New Orleans (4-1) at Baltimore (4-2), 4:05 p.m.
The Drew Brees milestone watch will get another headline as the Saints quarterback needs one touchdown pass to join Peyton Manning (539), Brett Favre (508), and Tom Brady (501) in the 500-TD club. Line: Ravens by 2.5.
Postgame headline: Saints won't be taken seriously until they beat a good team on the road
L.A. Rams (6-0) at San Francisco (1-5), 4:25 p.m.
This was supposed to be the Sunday nighter, but the NFL nixed that when they saw the 49ers lose to the Cardinals. At home. Former Eagle practice squadder Raheem Mostert had 12 carries for 87 yards in last week's near-upset at Green Bay. The Rams are the last undefeated team and have the league's No. 1-ranked offense. Mildly surprising that the Rams have lost four of the last five in this series. Line: Rams by 10.
Postgame headline: Unlike Packers, Rams don't need refs help to beat Niners
Dallas (3-3) at Washington (3-2), 4:25 p.m. (CBS3)
The Cowboys are another club that has been inept on the road, with three offensive touchdowns in three games. "We addressed the elephant in the room" in a meeting with the offense, quarterback Dak Prescott said. This is Washington's first divisional game. The Redskins were 1-5 in the NFC East last season. Dallas is ranked fourth in total defense. The Redskins are fifth. Line: Redskins by 1.5.
Postgame headline: Elephant steps on Cowboys, leaves them a couple presents, too
Cincinnati (4-2) at Kansas City (5-1), 8:20 p.m. (NBC10)
The Bengals secondary is limping and the Chiefs are coming off a heartbreaking loss at New England. "You saw the grit on the sideline and we're here to build on that," said K.C. receiver Sammy Watkins "You're not going to lead every game 28-0." Line: Chiefs by 6.
Postgame headline: Chiefs jump out to 28-0 lead, roll to sixth win
N.Y. Giants (1-5) at Atlanta (2-4), 8:15 p.m. Monday (ESPN)
"I think the coaches did a great job putting together a game plan for this week and we've just got to go out there and execute it," said Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard. Why does that sound a lot like Carl Spackler telling the bishop that it's not going to rain that badly in that scene in Caddyshack? Line: Falcons by 5.
Postgame headline: It's OK if you'd rather watch 'Magnum P.I.' on Monday night
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Games listed in wagering order