Eagles (3-4) vs. Jacksonville (3-4) at London, 9:30 a.m. (6ABC, NFLN)
This will be the first game between the two coaches since Doug Pederson jabbed Doug Marrone in his book over the summer. Zach Ertz is second in the league with 57 catches and on a pace for 130, which would shatter Brian Westbrook's 2007 team record of 90. His 618 yards is a pace of 1,412. Mike Quick set the team record of 1,409 set in 1983. The Jaguars are 1-4 since beating New England in Week 2. They've given up 90 points during their current three-game losing streak. Line: Eagles by 3.
Postgame headline: Marcus Hayes helps Pederson call plays, Eagles get back to .500.
Cleveland (2-4-1) at Pittsburgh (3-2-1), 1 p.m. (CBS3)
These teams tied in Week 1 when the Steelers committed six turnovers and blocked a field goal in the waning seconds of overtime. This is Baker Mayfield's first game at Pittsburgh where Cleveland has lost 13 straight. He was likely in third grade when the Browns last won there in 2003. Mayfield can run for governor if he wins in Pittsburgh this year. Line: Steelers by 8.
Postgame headline: Cleveland still hasn't scored a touchdown in the first quarter, reminding folks that they are still the Browns
Washington (4-2) at N.Y. Giants (1-6), 1 p.m. (Fox29)
The Giants traded two defensive starters this week in moves that would make Sam Hinkie smile. Sending nose tackle Snacks Harrison to Detroit ought to make life a little easier this week for Washington running back Adrian Peterson. The Redskins have the fifth overall defense and are third against the run. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is second in the league to Todd Gurley in all-purpose yards, which is pretty impressive for a rookie on such a miserable team. Line: Redskins by 1.
Postgame headline: Giants fall to 4-21 since going on that trip to Miami before 2016 playoff game
Seattle (3-3) at Detroit (3-3), 1 p.m.
Detroit is doing two things you don't normally see a Lions team do: run the ball and win games running the ball. Rookie Kerryon Johnson had 158 of Detroit's 248 rushing yards last week, most they've had since the Barry Sanders' era. Seattle is 24th against the run. Both teams started 0-2. Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett has a TD in five of six games, including a pair from 50-plus yards. Line: Lions by 3.
Postgame headline: Seahawks hold Lions to 44 rushing yards in honor of late owner Paul Allen, who in March was listed 44th richest person in the world
Baltimore (4-3) at Carolina (4-2), 1 p.m.
Ravens safety Eric Weddle tried to give Cam Newton a compliment by calling him a dinosaur, specifically a triceratops. "The big one," Weddle said, "with horns." Newton sure didn't look extinct in the fourth quarter last week against the Eagles. Baltimore has allowed just 101 points through seven games (14.4 per), best in the league. Terrell Suggs, who turned 36 earlier this month, has 5.5 of Baltimore's league-leading 27 sacks. Line: Ravens by 1.5.
Pregame headline: Ravens sign Fred Flintstone to help contain Newton
Denver (3-4) at Kansas City (6-1), 1 p.m.
Star linebacker Von Miller delivered last week on his pledge that the Broncos would kick Arizona's er, tail. This week, he's wisely being much more measured. "I would love to come out here and make a prediction like I did last week, but you can't kid yourself," Miller said. "The Chiefs, they have a great football team." Kansas City has lost its top two centers to injury, which could be a factor given Denver's strong defensive front seven. The Broncos have lost six straight in this series and KC has covered each time. Line: Chiefs by 10.
Postgame headline: Scratch Chad Kelly off the Christmas party invitation list
Tampa Bay (3-3) at Cincinnati (4-3), 1 p.m.
The Bengals are back to being the Bengals after a last-second loss to the Steelers and getting smoked by the Chiefs. The defense has given up more than 1,000 yards in the last two weeks and now they get Tampa, which has the top-ranked offense in the league (by yardage; the Rams' offense is better). The Buccaneers fired their defensive coordinator two weeks ago and lost middle linebacker Kwon Alexander to a torn ACL last week. The over/under is 54. Line: Bengals by 4.5.
Postgame headline: Bengals head into bye a .500 club, give Marvin Lewis a 10-year extension
N.Y. Jets (3-4) at Chicago (3-3), 1 p.m.
Rookie Sam Darnold is coming off his worst game (three picks against Minnesota) and now gets a Chicago defense that has cooled off after a hot start had them atop the NFC North. Khalil Mack's ankle injury has had a lot to do with their slump. Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky has thrown a touchdown pass to Trey Burton in four of the last five games. Line: Bears by 7.
Postgame headline: Remember when Jordan Howard was supposed to be fantasy gold?
Indianapolis (2-5) at Oakland (1-5), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland quarterback Derek Carr broke his ankle the last time he faced the Colts (Week 16, 2016) and the Raiders haven't been the same since. The rebuild continued as Oakland traded wide receiver Amari Cooper this week to Dallas. Andrew Luck has thrown at least three touchdown passes in four consecutive games and — not coincidentally — has been sacked just once in his last 125 pass attempts. Indy kicker Adam Vinatieri is five points shy of breaking Morten Andersen's NFL scoring record of 2,544. Vinatieri was dealing with a groin injury in practice this week. Line: Colts by 3.
Postgame headline: Raiders lose again, Vegas casinos announce plan to relocate to Oakland
Green Bay (3-2-1) at L.A. Rams (7-0), 4:25 p.m. (Fox29)
Rams quarterback Jared Goff used to watch Aaron Rodgers play at Cal and wished the 49ers had taken him instead of Alex Smith in 2005. "Yeah, 10-year-old Jared was very upset when he found out they didn't take Aaron," joked Goff, who also went on to play at Cal. This will be the first meeting between the two and it's the largest point spread Rodgers has ever been as an underdog. This is Green Bay's first visit since 1994 to the L.A. Coliseum, which is also the site of their win over the Chiefs in the first Super Bowl in 1967. Line: Rams by 9.
Postgame headline: Packers sure coulda used Vince Lombardi
San Francisco (1-6) at Arizona (1-6), 4:25 p.m.
The lost season in Arizona makes it impossible to celebrate Larry Fitzgerald's milestones. He needs 135 receiving yards to pass Terrell Owens (15,934) for second place all time. He will not catch Jerry Rice (22,895). Line: Pick 'em.
Postgame headline: Loser has insider track to first overall pick until the Giants trade Saquon Barkley
New Orleans (5-1) at Minnesota (4-2-1), 8:20 p.m. (NBC10)
Minneapolis Miracle memories aside, this is a heavy stretch for the Saints, who won at Baltimore last week and host the Rams next week. Drew Brees is completing 77.2 percent of his passes, which easily would beat the NFL record he set last season with 72.0 percent. Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota's top corner, is dealing with an ankle injury. Rookie Holton Hill is next man up. Minnesota's Adam Thielen could join Calvin Johnson with his eighth consecutive 100-yard game. Line: Vikings by 1.
Postgame headline: Halfway through and Thielen bidding to become NFL's first WR MVP
New England (5-2) at Buffalo (2-5), 8:15 p.m. (Monday, ESPN)
Tom Brady posted a video on Instagram with him and teammate Lawrence Guy trolling Bills fans and ESPN couldn't be happier. Brady is 28-3 in his career against the Bills, most wins ever by a quarterback over one team. Buffalo also has lost 10 of its last 12 Monday night games. "Until you beat them, then they're going to be favored," said Buffalo head coach and Philly boy Sean McDermott. "That's how it works." Line: Patriots by 14.
Postgame headline: Uh, make that 29-3