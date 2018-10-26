Rams quarterback Jared Goff used to watch Aaron Rodgers play at Cal and wished the 49ers had taken him instead of Alex Smith in 2005. "Yeah, 10-year-old Jared was very upset when he found out they didn't take Aaron," joked Goff, who also went on to play at Cal. This will be the first meeting between the two and it's the largest point spread Rodgers has ever been as an underdog. This is Green Bay's first visit since 1994 to the L.A. Coliseum, which is also the site of their win over the Chiefs in the first Super Bowl in 1967. Line: Rams by 9.

Postgame headline: Packers sure coulda used Vince Lombardi