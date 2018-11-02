This will be an odd game for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was traded by Denver to Houston this week. Thomas, a former team captain, was on the Broncos when they won Super Bowl 50. Thomas will step in for Will Fuller, the touchdown machine from Roman Catholic High who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. Denver's Case Keenum was cut by the Texans in 2014. "Coach [Bill] O'Brien looked right at me and told me I'd never be more than a third-string quarterback in the NFL," Keenum said. O'Brien refuted Keenum's recollection. "In all my years of coaching, I've never said anything like that to any player," the coach said.

Postgame headline: O'Brien's defense again gives Keenum Case of the blues