We interrupt the rush by fantasy heads to pick up Nick Mullens (262 yards, 3 TDs) with two reminders.
One, he's not going to throw three touchdowns against the Raiders every week.
Two, there are more games this weekend. So slow your roll and check out the rest of the Week 9 schedule:
N.Y. Jets (3-5) at Miami (4-4), 1 p.m.
The Dolphins, which lost to Houston on Oct. 25, are in the midst of one game in 16 days. After this week, Miami will be at Green Bay and then have a bye. That kind of schedule will disrupt midseason routine. While backup quarterback Brock Osweiler is making his fourth consecutive start, it's the Dolphins defense that has been horrid lately. Jets rookie Sam Darnold's top two receivers, Robby Anderson and Quincy Enunwa, both missed practice this week with ankle injuries.
Postgame headline: Stadium attendance breakdown: 40 percent Jets fans, 35 percent Dolphins fans, 25 percent empty
Atlanta (3-4) at Washington (5-2), 1 p.m. (Fox29)
Washington bolstered its secondary by adding former Green Bay Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, whose birth name is Hasean. The Redskins run defense is second in the NFL. Josh Norman will go against former division rival Julio Jones for the first time since signing with the 'Skins after the 2015 season. Fellow Washington corner Quinton Dunbar is expected to return after missing two games with a shin injury. This is the most important game on the board for the idle Eagles.
Postgame headline: Jay Gruden has five times more wins than big bro Jon and makes 60 percent less in salary
Detroit (3-4) at Minnesota (4-3-1), 1 p.m.
Interesting decision by the Lions to trade Golden Tate with three divisional games in the next four weeks, including two against the Bears, whom Detroit trails by just one game. It's doubly curious considering the Lions traded for Giants run-stuffer Damon Harrison the week before. This third-rounder the Eagles gave up for Tate better be worth it.
Postgame headline: And they criticize the NFC East for being mediocre
Kansas City (7-1) at Cleveland (2-5-1), 1 p.m.
And then there's the Browns, who can't get out of their own way. Again. First-year general manager John Dorsey, who had a major hand in building the Chiefs before he was abruptly fired last year, whacked his coach (Hue Jackson) and offensive coordinator (Todd Haley) on Monday. KC quarterback Patrick Mahomes (who was drafted by Dorsey, by the way) already has set a Chiefs record with seven consecutive 300-yard games and, with 26, is just four shy of the team record for touchdown passes in a season (Len Dawson, 1964). He might get it this week.
Postgame headline: Baker Mayfield petitions NCAA to return to Oklahoma
Tampa Bay (3-4) at Carolina (5-2), 1 p.m.
Carolina could come out of this weekend with a tie in the NFC South if it takes care of Tampa Bay, which is going back to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Jameis Winston has committed 11 turnovers in less than four games, including an awful pick-6 last week. "I think Jameis is one of the best quarterbacks in the world, and I think he will be back," Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said, adjusting his rose-colored glasses.
Postgame headline: Hey, Tampa fans, there's always the hockey team
Pittsburgh (4-2-1) at Baltimore (4-4), 1 p.m. (CBS3)
James Conner, Le'Veon Bell's replacement, was named AFC offensive player of the month. Bell loses more than $840,000 each week he continues his holdout. Pittsburgh has won three straight since losing to Baltimore in Week 4. The Ravens, who have missed the playoffs the last three years, have lost three of four. Quarterback Joe Flacco this week even shaved off his beard to try to change things up. "It's not like we've been winning with it," he said. "So, we've all got a little bit of superstition in us, I guess."
Postgame headline: Ravens lose again as Flacco discovers it's bad luck to be superstitious
Chicago (4-3) at Buffalo (2-6), 1 p.m.
The Bills are forced to go with QB Nathan Peterman, who, in three games this season, is barely above the Mendoza Line with a passer rating of 20.8. LeSean McCoy has 94 touches this season and zero touchdowns. The Bills offense has seven total this season and just two since Week 3. Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is still fightng an ankle injury, so his status is uncertain. His only D-I scholarship offer came from the University of Buffalo, where he played from 2010-13.
Postgame headline: Needing quarterback help, Bills turn to three fans who threw sex toys onto field last week
L.A. Chargers (5-2) at Seattle (4-3), 4:05 p.m.
The Seahawks are starting a run of games against the Chargers, Rams, Packers, and Panthers. A split would be admirable. Going 3-1 (or better) would build hefty momentum heading into December. The Chargers, coming off a bye after a fortunate win over Tennessee in London, should have star running back Melvin Gordon again. Philip Rivers will be making his 200th consecutive start. He's 111-88 in his career and looking to get the Chargers into the postseason for the first time since 2013.
Postgame headline: Boy, remember when Earl Thomas was close to tearing apart the Seahawks?
Houston (5-3) at Denver (3-5), 4:05 p.m.
This will be an odd game for wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was traded by Denver to Houston this week. Thomas, a former team captain, was on the Broncos when they won Super Bowl 50. Thomas will step in for Will Fuller, the touchdown machine from Roman Catholic High who suffered a season-ending knee injury last week. Denver's Case Keenum was cut by the Texans in 2014. "Coach [Bill] O'Brien looked right at me and told me I'd never be more than a third-string quarterback in the NFL," Keenum said. O'Brien refuted Keenum's recollection. "In all my years of coaching, I've never said anything like that to any player," the coach said.
Postgame headline: O'Brien's defense again gives Keenum Case of the blues
L.A. Rams (8-0) at New Orleans (6-1), 4:25 p.m. (Fox29)
This will be the Rams' fourth road game in five weeks and a possible preview of the NFC Championship Game. L.A. running back Todd Gurley was the conference's offensive player of the month for October, and defensive end Aaron Donald was the top defensive player. In three home games, Drew Brees is averaging 348.3 passing yards. On the road for four games, that number drops to 236.3, making this a more important game for the Saints than the Rams.
Postgame headline: Gurley takes a knee late in second quarter so Rams don't cover first-half spread
Green Bay (3-3-1) at New England (6-2), 8:20 p.m. (NBC10)
This is just the second meeting between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady. Rodgers beat Brady in 2014, but missed the 2010 meeting (a Patriots win) with a concussion. Rodgers is the all-time leader in passer rating at 103.6, and Brady is third at 97.6. (Russell Wilson, 99.6, is second. Wouldn't have guessed that.) The Patriots have won nine straight in Foxborough. Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams has had at least 132 receiving yards in each of his last three games. The Packers traded away two players this week for draft picks.
Postgame headline: After playing at the Rams and Patriots on consecutive Sundays, Packers want a crack at Alabama
Tennessee (3-4) at Dallas (3-4), 8:15 p.m. (Monday, ESPN)
The Cowboys will test out new No. 1 receiver Amari Cooper ahead of next Sunday night's fairly significant NFC East game at the Eagles. Dallas also changed offensive-line coaches. Both teams are coming off byes. Tennessee has lost three in a row. The Titans were beaten by the Bills (!), flattened by Baltimore (11 sacks), and defeated by the Chargers in London (kick the extra point, for heaven's sake). The Cowboys are 26th in scoring offense; Tennessee is 30th.
Postgame headline: Who cares if Dallas is mediocre? Let's put 'em on national TV
Week 9 byes: Eagles, Arizona, Cincinnati, Indianapolis (3-5), Jacksonville (3-5), N.Y. Giants.
This article includes information from the Associated Press.
