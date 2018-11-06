Bottom line: Cooper is just 24, so it could be some time before the legacy of this trade is determined. But it's reminiscent of the first time Percy Harvin was traded, in March 2013. The Seahawks got one year out of Harvin, who also was 24 at the time of the deal, and the first-rounder the Vikings got ended up being cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who has played in the last two Pro Bowls. Cooper doesn't have Harvin's medical issues, but you wonder if the Cowboys will regret giving up that first-round pick for him.