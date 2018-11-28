The Eagles defense suffered yet another injury blow in Sunday's come-from-behind win over the Giants.
Linebacker Nigel Bradham broke his left thumb in three places in the 25-22 victory. He didn't miss a single snap, but had surgery to repair the thumb on Monday.
He said Wednesday that he fully intends to play in Monday night's important division battle against the Redskins at the Linc.
"I mean I assume so," he said. "I played Sunday [with it]. I'm pretty sure I'll be able to play with it [this week]. I'll be able to protect it and keep it protected."
Bradham said the injury was the result of "friendly fire." He said one of his teammates ran in front of him and hit the thumb.
Ken Flajole, the Eagles' linebackers coach, said a little later Wednesday that the team's medical staff expects Bradham to be able to play.
"It's probably comparable to what [linebacker] Kamu [Grugier-Hill] did to his thumb a few weeks back," Flajole said. "They'll find a way to protect it. Unless I get a different report, my expectation is he will play."
Grugier-Hill broke his right thumb in the Eagles' Oct. 28 win over Jacksonville in London. He also needed surgery and didn't miss any time, though the Eagles had their bye week right after the Jags game so he had an extra week to recover.
So, the Eagles will face the Redskins in yet another must-win game with two of their three starting linebackers playing with casts on their hands, and a third, Jordan Hicks, expected to miss his second straight game with a calf injury.
That Bradham continued to play with a broken thumb last week is a tribute to 29-year-old's toughness. This is his fourth season with the Eagles and he has yet to miss a game due to injury.
He was one of several regulars who sat out last year's final regular-season game to rest up for the playoffs. And he missed the season opener against Atlanta this year while serving a league suspension for a 2016 incident in South Florida.
"He's a pretty tough nut," Flajole said. "He's been so durable for us. I look at all the injuries that have happened at other positions. Nigel's been the one constant guy that has not really had any down time for us, even though he's been hurt."
Flajole referenced a game last year against the Carolina Panthers. Bradham suffered a shoulder stinger during the game and had to come out.
"I wasn't sure how long we were going to lose him for," Flajole said. "But he goes into the medical tent and comes out a few minutes later and goes right back on the field and plays."
>> READ MORE: The long road back for Tim Jernigan's back | Bob Ford
Bradham, who signed a five-year, $40 million contract with the Eagles in March, said the fact that Hicks likely will miss his second straight game really has nothing to do with his decision to play Monday night.
"I'm just me, man," he said. "I'm just that type of guy. I want to be out there regardless. That's always been my thing. Always trying to be available."
At a defensive meeting Wednesday morning, Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz made special mention of both Bradham and defensive end Michael Bennett, who both battled through injuries to help the Eagles beat the Giants.
Bennett injured his foot early in the game and came out, but returned and made two big momentum-shifting plays in the second half, registering one sack and setting up linemate Chris Long for another.
"I'll say this," said Flajole. "There probably are some players on other teams that would've said, 'You know what? I'm gonna sit this one out.' But those guys went back in and battled."
Said Bradham: "It's something inside. Heart. That's the only answer for it, really. It was definitely painful. But it was something I had to get through. It was something I felt I could keep playing with. So I stayed out there."
The truth of the matter is that Bradham hasn't played nearly as well this season as he did a year ago when he was instrumental in the Eagles' Super Bowl run. The impactful plays have been few and far between.
He acknowledged that Wednesday.
"[It's] not great, obviously," he said of his performance this season. "We're definitely not where we want to be as a team. Individually, I'm not where I want to be. I've missed a couple of plays. But I've made some too.
"We're where we are [5-6] for a reason. Obviously we have to fight to get up out of this situation."
When Hicks ruptured his Achilles tendon last season, Bradham took over the defensive play-calling duties. Handled them last week in Hicks' absence. Admitted there was some initial rust, which contributed to the Giants scoring on both of their first two possessions.
"I started out a little rusty," he said. "When they came out, they came out fast. They were lining up fast. So there's a lot of things I need to be better at. That's another thing I'll obviously be working on this week too."
Bradham will be at an obvious disadvantage Monday night, essentially playing one-handed. That's not good news for a defense that has been racking up missed tackles at a record rate the last several games and needs to be able to stop Redskins running back Adrian Peterson.
But a one-handed Bradham still is better than having a backup in there.
"It can be difficult, particularly on tackles," Flajole said. "It's tough to grab cloth and wrap up [with a cast on one hand].
"In the Dallas game, Kamu had a chance for an interception. I would think if he had two good hands, and not one with the other in a cast, that maybe he would've made that play.
"So there are some challenges to it. But it's not insurmountable. People have played with it and played well. But there certainly are limitations as far as grabbing things."