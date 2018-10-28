Considering the shuffling the Eagles had to do up front because of injuries, the success the Eagles had running the ball – 133 yards on 28 carries – was remarkable. Rookie Josh Adams, who had just 11 carries in the first seven games, rushed for 61 yards on nine carries, including 17- and 21-yard runs. Carson Wentz had two more rushing first downs, including a 14-yard scramble on a third-and-12 on the Eagles' first touchdown drive.