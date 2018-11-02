Of course, any time we start talking about Wentz's using his athleticism to avoid pressure, it raises the specter of "taking unnecessary risks." This always sounds like a neat and tidy argument in the middle of a week, but on Sundays, it's hard to say for sure which risks are unnecessary, except in retrospect. Against Jacksonville, Wentz ran 13 yards up the middle on third-and-11 when no one was open. If he hadn't, the Eagles wouldn't have scored on the drive just before halftime, after recovering a fumble. There is a good chance they would have lost the game. But if Wentz had gotten injured on the play, we would have been reading about "unnecessary risk" again.