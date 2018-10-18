Christian McCaffrey leads the Panthers in both rushing and receiving. He's averaging 14.2 carries a game and 4.9 yards per carry, and benefits tremendously from the attention defenses have to pay QB Cam Newton in the run game. Newton is averaging nine carries per game. He had nine carries for 43 yards and six first downs in last week's loss to the Redskins. Panthers offensive coordinator Norv Turner uses Newton on both designed runs and zone-reads. Twenty of his 45 rushing attempts have resulted in first downs, the ninth most in the league. Newton is averaging 6.12 yards per carry on first down. The Eagles gave up 130 yards to Giants rookie Saquon Barkley last week, but still have one of the league's top run defenses. Gap control is going to be critical v. Newton's zone reads. He is going to stretch them horizontally, which could open them up to some big run plays. The Panthers have 15 runs of 15-plus yards, which is the fifth most in the league.