"That all affects, I think, the scoring," Pederson said. "You look around the league and teams might get a big special teams return or a touchdown on special teams. Defenses are creating turnovers or a pick-six or a scoop-and-score. Those all affect scoring. Those are things this season, if I had to sit and … and say if there is an area we need to improve, those are the areas. Overall execution offensively has been there. Can we get better? Yeah. Defense, can we finish better? Yeah. Can we tackle better? Yeah. Those are areas that our guys understand and need to do each week."