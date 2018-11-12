Doug Pederson made some curious decisions in the first half. For starters, he opted to use 11 personnel (1RB, 1TE) for all but three plays in the first half, even though the Eagles were missing their starting right tackle and had used multiple-tight-end sets more than 50 percent of the time in the first eight games. He finally went to 12 personnel (1RB, 2TEs) in the second half, and the Eagles were able to move the football and find the end zone. He also decided to go with a four-wide-receiver set for the first time all season on a third-and-1 play in the second quarter at the Dallas 20-yard line. Carson Wentz threw an incompletion to Golden Tate on the play. Then, rather than kick a field goal or have Wentz try a quarterback sneak on fourth-and-1, he called a run play for rookie Josh Adams, who was stopped for no gain.