Golden Tate had a minimal impact in his first game with the Eagles. He played a limited number of snaps and had just two catches for 19 yards. Doug Pederson's decision to use 11 personnel much of the first half backfired badly. Carson Wentz completed just 10-of-17 passes for 104 yards with an interception in the first half. Pederson used more 12 personnel in the second half and Wentz completed 22-of-27 passes for 254 yards and two TDs. Tight end Zach Ertz had 14 catches for 145 yards, and caught both of Wentz's TD passes.