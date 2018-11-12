It wouldn't be Eagles-Cowboys without a little bit of controversy.
Ahead of Sunday night's kickoff, members of both teams had to be separated while sharing the field during warmups.
You can see in the video here that a number of players put their hands on each other until other players and officials jumped in.
Here's another angle from the press box:
Jalen Mills was one of the players right in the middle of the mixup. Mills was already ruled out for Saturday's game because of a lingering foot injury.
