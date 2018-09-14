• Without Alshon Jeffery, many people, including myself, expected the Eagles to play more "12″ personnel (1RB, 2TEs, 2WR) and less "11″ (1RB, 1TE, 3WRs) against the Falcons. But that didn't happen. The Eagles ended up using "11″ personnel on 49 of 64 plays (76.6%). That's more "11'' than they played in all but three games last season. Wide receiver DeAndre Carter played 53 snaps, while second-round tight end Dallas Goedert played just 17 snaps. Offensive coordinator Mike Groh insisted it had nothing to do with their level of trust in Goedert. "I think it just kind of happened that way," he said. "I don't know there was a particular plan to limit his reps. We feel very confident in what Dallas is going to do and how he'll produce for us as the year goes on." Goedert had just one catch for four yards. He had a pass knocked out of his hands in the fourth quarter that was intercepted by Falcons linebacker Deion Jones. "It was kind of a bang-bang play," Goedert said. "The safety (Damontae Kazee) made a good play. It was unfortunate. I feel I have pretty good hands. So, usually, I catch it out in front of me. But [tight ends] coach [Justin Peelle] said that one might be one where I would've been better off trap-catching it with my body to take the hit."