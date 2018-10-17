Peters, 36, is the most prominent of a group of banged-up Birds entering the practice week. Answers on other players' status were harder to come by. Running back/returner Darren Sproles, out since the week after the opener with a hamstring injury, is "day to day," Pederson said. Ditto safety Corey Graham, also hamstrung, since the Minnesota game. Pederson seemed to indicate that defensive tackle Haloti Ngata is ready to return from a calf injury, after a two-game absence, but that 2017 DT starter Tim Jernigan stilll isn't all the way recovered from offseason back surgery.