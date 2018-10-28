The Eagles evened their record at 4-4 with Sunday's 24-18 hard-fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
When asked if the he felt the season was on the line with this game, coach Doug Pederson wouldn't go that far.
"I don't know if it was on the line," Pederson said in his post-game press conference. "Every game is tough and every game is a great opportunity to take a step forward."
Pederson did concede that it was good to finish the first half of the season with a win. The Eagles have a bye this week and return to action on Nov. 11 with a Sunday night game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys.
"Things really have not gone our way during the first half of the season so it was great to get this victory today and go into the break with positive thoughts, obviously," Pederson said. "And get ready for the next one. I didn't think necessarily it was a must win situation."
Some may debate that about being a must-win situation, especially the Jaguars, who fell to 3-5 with their fourth straight loss.
Meanwhile, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is looking for this win to set the tone for the second half of the season.
"It was good for us to go into this bye week with some momentum against a really good defense, a really good overall team and really good defense," said Wentz who completed 21 of 30 for 286 yards, three TDs, one interception and a 119.6 passer rating. "To put together a good overall performance was good for us."
