This might have quietly been the most disturbing facet of the first half of the season – with Wentz playing at a Pro Bowl level, the Eagles still have been a middling team. There are voices in the media and in the stands that want every loss to be about something Wentz didn't do – such as the Carolina game, in which he completed 81 percent of his passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns, but took a bad gamble on the final drive and failed to save the team from imploding.