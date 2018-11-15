Teams can change face masks and decals, but can't change the color. (No, you can't paint it — it would take too long to dry. No, a vinyl wrap doesn't work, according to Uni-watch — that would be a safety risk.) So when you saw the Giants in throwbacks during their Week 6 matchup with the Eagles, they weren't wearing new helmets. They were wearing their regular ones, which are the same color needed for their throwback uniforms.