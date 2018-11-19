"You're only given so many roster spots, and it's kind of hard to go outside if you have to start letting guys go and all that," Pederson said. "Listen, we've got to get the next guy ready. It's always been that way around here. We're going to continue to do that. It's a little more sense of urgency for the ones that are playing."

If Maddox misses the time, the Eagles would need to turn to veteran Corey Graham at safety. He struggled in an every-down role earlier this season. They also have Tre Sullivan and Deiondre' Hall.