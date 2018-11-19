The Eagles returned home from New Orleans with a lengthy injury list, but they appeared to avoid any season-ending injuries in the loss to the Saints.
The most significant injuries were to linebacker Jordan Hicks' calf and cornerback Sidney Jones' hamstring. Coach Doug Pederson classified both as "week-to-week," which often means a multiple-week injury in his parlance.
He considered defensive back Avonte Maddox "day-to-day," which was mild compared to what it seemed it might be after he was quickly ruled out of the game with a knee injury. Cornerback Rasul Douglas was also day-to-day with a knee injury.
Center Jason Kelce is "fine," Pederson said. Kelce departed the game after six snaps with an elbow injury.
Long snapper Rick Lovato is in the concussion protocol after suffering a concussion in the game.
Hicks is one of the Eagles' most valuable players, although the Eagles played most of last season without him. Nigel Bradham thrived in Hicks' role in the nickel and dime defenses and as the defensive signal-caller in Hicks' absence. Nate Gerry would likely be the middle linebacker in the base defense.
Jones' injury comes after he missed a month with a hamstring injury. Pederson said this is a new injury and that Jones was fully healed, but Jones is the second player who suffered a recurring hamstring injury upon returning this season. (Darren Sproles was the other.)
Pederson defended his medical staff on Monday, saying the Eagles "make sure our players are 100 percent," that they're "looking into every soft-tissue [injury]," and that "there's no problem."
With Jones and Douglas ailing – and Jalen Mills on the mend from a foot injury – the Eagles finished the game with Cre'von LeBlanc, De'Vante Bausby, and Chandon Sullivan at cornerback. Pederson acknowledged the bind the Eagles face in the secondary because of the concentrated injuries, but there's little else they can do at this point.
"You're only given so many roster spots, and it's kind of hard to go outside if you have to start letting guys go and all that," Pederson said. "Listen, we've got to get the next guy ready. It's always been that way around here. We're going to continue to do that. It's a little more sense of urgency for the ones that are playing."
If Maddox misses the time, the Eagles would need to turn to veteran Corey Graham at safety. He struggled in an every-down role earlier this season. They also have Tre Sullivan and Deiondre' Hall.
If Lovato is not cleared in time for this weekend's game, the Eagles would have a decision to make about whether they'd add another long snapper, or whether they'd use an emergency long snapper. Gerry warmed up after Lovato's concussion on Sunday.