The Eagles needed Wentz to be at his best Sunday if they were going to have any chance of keeping pace with Brees and the Saints' scoring machine. He wasn't. His protection wasn't particularly good. Center Jason Kelce left the game with an elbow injury after the Eagles' second possession, and that didn't help things. But even when Wentz did have time, too many of his throws were off the mark. He was throwing behind receivers and making them go to the ground for passes that had yards-after-the-catch potential.