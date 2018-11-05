The Eagles' game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 18 has been moved from 1 to 4:25 p.m. ET. It will remain on FOX.
The Saints are 7-1 and have won seven consecutive games after beating the then-undefeated Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. The matchup is one of the premier games on the Week 11 schedule.
It's not the only change made for Week 11.
The Pittsburgh-Jacksonville game on Nov. 18 went from 8:20 p.m. on NBC to 1 p.m. on CBS; and the Chicago-Minnesota game, which went from 1 p.m. on FOX to 8:20 p.m. on NBC.
