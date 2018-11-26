In short, the only thing that this victory showed us for sure was that the Eagles are not the biggest mess in the division. But there were some other lessons, ones that the team's fan base can only hope are the marks of a group in the midst of reinvention. After Barkley's 51-yard touchdown run gave the Giants a 19-3 lead with 4:06 remaining in the second quarter, the Eagles rededicated themselves to a lot of the basics that drove their success last season. On the offensive side of the ball, their line gave Carson Wentz enough protection to march them down the field for a score that cut their halftime deficit to eight points. In the game's final two quarters, the Eagles rediscovered their running game, most notably on a go-ahead touchdown drive early in the fourth quarter on which running backs Josh Adams and Corey Clement gained all 61 of the team's yards.