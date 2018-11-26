2. Doug Pederson got out of his own way. The game didn't start off so well for the Eagles coach. The Eagles faced a third-and-10 from their own 48 on their opening drive. Pederson called a screen pass to receiver Golden Tate that netted a 5-yard gain. I was fine with the call if he had decided that it was four-down territory. But on fourth down at the Giants 47, Pederson punted. He said Monday that it was early in the game and that he had hoped to pin the Giants back. I felt it was another instance in which Pederson wasn't aggressive enough, whether in the screen or the decision to punt. The Giants, it should be noted, went 87 yards the other way and kicked a field goal. The Eagles' first quarter woes also continued. They were shutout for the fifth straight game and their average of 1.9 points in the first 15 minutes is last in the NFL. Pederson had a much better second half and seemed to catch up with the message he delivered to his offense last week, one of simplicity. Don't make things overly complicated. If the run game is working – and it was – stay with it. Early in the fourth quarter, with the Eagles trailing, 19-14, Pederson called six runs on a seven-play drive that culminated with a Josh Adams 1-yard touchdown bolt. Overall, the run-pass ratio was 29-31. I'm not a big balance-for-the-sake-of-being-balanced guy, but leaning on the ground game made sense in this case. Adams was in a groove. The offensive line was getting push. And ball control tipped time of possession in favor of the Eagles and kept a struggling defense off the field. I'm not sure if the recipe is sustainable. But Pederson seemed to stop trying to counter what defenses were doing and just said, "We're going to do what we do best and make you defend us."