Jeff McLane and Zach Berman break down the Eagles' 27-20 collapse at the hands of the floundering Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Eagles were trying to salvage a season and remain a contender; now they're stuck in the middle of the mediocre NFC East.

Listen here, or click here to find it on your phone.

