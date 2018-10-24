The fallout continues. On the latest Birds' Eye View podcast, Jeff McLane and Zach Berman talk about the hole left in the Eagles' depth chart with Derek Barnett's injury, and what Jim Schwartz had to say about his unit following the fourth-quarter collapse against the Panthers.
To subscribe to the show in Apple Podcasts, click here. It would be great if you'd help us improve our ranking with a rating and a review.
Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, beat writer Zach Berman's newsletter for Eagles fans. Click here to sign up.
Our mission is to provide top-notch coverage for the best fans in sports. We can't do it without your support. Join us: philly.com/birds