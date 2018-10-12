On the latest Birds' Eye View podcast, Jeff McLane and Zach Berman discuss Carson Wentz's performance Thursday night, playing with a lead, Saquon Barkley, and more.
To subscribe to the show in Apple Podcasts, click here. It would be great if you'd help us improve our ranking with a rating and a review.
Get insights on the Eagles delivered straight to your inbox with Early Birds, beat writer Zach Berman's newsletter for Eagles fans. Click here to sign up.
Our mission is to provide top-notch coverage for the best fans in sports. We can't do it without your support. Join us: philly.com/birds