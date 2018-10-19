The move reflected the fact that this weekend they are facing a Carolina Panthers team that ranks fourth in NFL rushing, at 139.4 yards per game, and that 34-year-old starting defensive tackle Haloti Ngata has missed the past two games with a calf injury. Eagles coach Doug Pederson said Friday that Ngata, who practiced on a limited basis Wednesday and Thursday, would be listed as "questionable" for the game. It seems possible that even if Ngata plays, his role will be limited.