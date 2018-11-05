The Eagles claimed cornerback Cre'von LeBlanc off waivers from the Detroit Lions on Monday and waived cornerback Dexter McDougle.
LeBlanc, 24, has 10 career starts. He spent 2016 and 2017 with the Chicago Bears before joining the Lions earlier this season. LeBlanc came into the NFL as undrafted rookie by the New England Patriots in 2016 out of Florida Atlantic.
McDougle played the last two games as the nickel corner, with Sidney Jones sidelined by a hamstring problem. Fans will most vividly remember McDougle slipping and sliding around the Wembley Stadium turf last week in London as Jacksonville repeatedly picked on a player who had been out of the league since the preseason when the Eagles signed him on Oct. 16. They had cut him last November after he played in eight 2017 games.
If Jones isn't ready to play this week against Dallas, the Eagles have De'Vante Bausby, brought back to the practice squad on Monday, after having been released from the practice squad Sept. 11. Bausby spent all spring and summer with the Eagles and knows the defense.
>> READ MORE: Eagles-Saints Week 11 game flexed into later time slot