McDougle played the last two games as the nickel corner, with Sidney Jones sidelined by a hamstring problem. Fans will most vividly remember McDougle slipping and sliding around the Wembley Stadium turf last week in London as Jacksonville repeatedly picked on a player who had been out of the league since the preseason when the Eagles signed him on Oct. 16. They had cut him last November after he played in eight 2017 games.