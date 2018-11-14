Eagles coach Doug Pederson faces a tall task this week, preparing his 4-5 team to face the 8-1 New Orleans Saints on the road, but Pederson said Wednesday he is optimistic about getting his battered team some reinforcements.
Pederson said cornerback Sidney Jones (hamstring) will practice Wednesday and could play Sunday if all goes well. Ditto defensive tackle Tim Jernigan, who hasn't played this season after undergoing offseason back surgery.
Pederson cast light on the decision Tuesday to use one of the team's two designations to return from injured reserve on tight end Richard Rodgers — it turns out third TE Joshua Perkins suffered a knee injury Sunday against Dallas and will miss significant time. Rodgers has three weeks before he has to be added to the 53-man roster, but Pederson indicated he might play against the Saints.
Though Pederson previously said right tackle Lane Johnson (knee) was close to being able to play against Dallas, Pederson was not asked about Johnson on Wednesday.
Pederson said Jones will take reps both outside and at his normal nickel corner spot. The Eagles will be without both their starting outside corners, Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills, as they face the NFL's highest-scoring offense this weekend.
Pederson said the 2018 Eagles aren't that different from last season's Super Bowl winners, statistically, that creating turnovers and scoring in the red zone are the only two huge differences.