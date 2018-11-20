Now, you might be saying to yourself, Why does it matter if the Eagles are so lousy? They won the Super Bowl. That's all I wanted. Now I can die happy. That's a perfectly reasonable and defensible position to take. And here's a reasonable response: The Eagles were 7-9 in 2016. And in 2015, when they fired Chip Kelly. If they end up with another losing record, if they fall so far so fast after their first championship season in 57 years, it should and probably will lead to more doubts about their direction and bigger changes within the organization, and that Super Bowl run will look less like the "new norm" that coach Doug Pederson promised and more like an aberration.