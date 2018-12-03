It's another must-win game for the Eagles against a division rival at home, and once again the Eagles are heavy favorites. Although Washington got off to a hot start this year, it is playing with a backup quarterback and a banged-up offensive line. That should give the Eagles a notable advantage, especially if the Eagles' front four can play like they did last week. My guess is that will be the difference in the game. The Eagles will apply pressure on Colt McCoy, which will help them overcome a secondary that is still less than full strength. Washington doesn't have the same skill-position talent that the Giants presented, either. Watch out for tight end Jordan Reed and running back Chris Thompson (if he plays). But the visitors have the threats on the outside. Adrian Peterson is having a resurgent season and will test a defense that has allowed 100-yard rushers in three consecutive weeks. The tackling must be better, but another week of Tim Jernigan will help.