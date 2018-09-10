Some interesting props from each of Monday night's games.
You may also like
Line: Lions -6.5. Over/under: 44.5.
* Kerryon Johnson is 14-1 to score the first touchdown. It's a crowded backfield in Detroit, so back it up with old friend LeGarrette Blount (10-1) who is two years removed from posting 18 rushing touchdowns.
* Lions are half-point favorites to lead after one quarter. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, 21, is the youngest quarterback to be an opening-week starter in history. In Detroit's dome, that doesn't feel like a fast start.
* Total sacks are 4.5. The Lions' Matt Stafford was sacked a career-high 47 times last year, and as mentioned, the Jets are starting a rookie.
* Over/under of receiving yards for Marvin Jones is 68.5. He had more than that in eight of his final 11 games in 2017.
Line: Rams -4.5. Over/under: 48.
* Todd Gurley is 7-2 to score the first touchdown. Gurley led the league with 19 last season.
* The over/under for Jared Goff's passing yards is 260 1/2. Let's see how much pressure the Raiders can generate without Khalil Mack.
* Over/under of Amari Cooper's receiving yards is 63 1/2. The Rams upgraded their secondary by adding Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib.
* Derek Carr is 40-1 to score the first touchdown. He's never scored a rushing touchdown, but with Marshawn Lynch nursing a sore hamstring, how about 10 bucks on a 1-yard QB sneak on the opening series?
Odds courtesy of William Hill-US
Double V has a Monday night double, and I'll start with the Lions -6.5 points over the Jets.
Sam Darnold might create some magic in New York eventually, but in his first start, in Motown, the music is gonna die real quick. And if you're looking for an edge, take this to the bank: Detroit was outstanding last season on Monday night, beating the Giants, 24-10, and the Packers, 30-17, both on the road.
In the late game, we got in early on the Rams at -4 points over the Raiders. (It's moved to 4.5 in many places.)
Not quite sure what Jon Gruden is doing up in Oakland, but letting all-pro LB Khalil Mack hit the road seems to be kinda, well, IDIOTIC!
Now they have to face the Rams with maybe the most explosive duo in the NFL. Jared Goff at QB and Todd Gurley at RB send shivers through the bodies of all D-coordinators. Goff hit on 296/477 for 3,804 yards with 28 TDs and just 7 INTs. Gurley led the league in TDs (19) and yards from scrimmage (2,093). L.A. is my lady.
Gimme $55 to win $50 on each game.
NFL/Week 2
College Football/Week 3
Notable lines