In an email sent before the 1 p.m. games, sportsbook William Hill-US reported that 88 percent of the money it was seeing on the Chiefs-Browns was on Kansas City, which covered the 8-point spread with a 37-21 win. They had 87 percent on the Vikings (laying 5, beat the Lions, 24-9) and 72 percent on Carolina (laying 6, beat Tampa Bay, 42-28).