"He was actually the first read but they had him double covered," Wentz said. "They really had everything else covered well. So the o-line did a great job of holding up. And down there when we're in the red zone, sometimes you just got to improvise. It's not always the smartest thing to throw back across your body, but when you got a guy like Alshon in the back of the end zone, you can really trust him to make a play."