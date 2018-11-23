Here is a look at the remaining games on the Week 12 schedule:
So what if they're so thin in the secondary that wide receivers have to play defense during practice? The Eagles aren't dead just yet. If they beat the Giants, the Birds will be a game back in the NFC East with games against co-leaders Washington (Dec. 3) and at Dallas (Dec. 9) coming up next. A home playoff game is not out of the question. (Neither is 6-10, of course.) The Eagles have won four in a row and 17 of the last 21 against Big Blue. Saquan Barkley is seventh in the league in rushing, but the Giants as a team are 29th. Barkley has 728 yards rushing. Wayne Gallman is second on the team with 62.
Postgame headline: Eagles win makes the NFC East a big Giant mess of mediocrity
The Panthers are 5-0 at home and have averaged 35.2 points over the last four at Bank of America Stadium. They've won 10 in a row at the Big ATM, tied with New England for the longest home streak. Carolina quarterback Cam Newton is just 2-5 against Seattle, but those games were at the height of the Legion of Boom era. Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson has nine TD passes and one pick in his last three road games (two wins).
Postgame headline: Seahawks' loss gives Rams NFC West crown
Tom Brady, who missed practice on Friday, needs 147 yards and four touchdowns to pass Peyton Manning for most in a career, counting the postseason. Their combined yardage (79,279 for Manning, 79,133 for Brady) is a shade over 90 miles. If Brady (knee) can't play, Brian Hoyer will fill in. Josh McCown will start for the Jets as Sam Darnold will miss his second game with a foot injury. McCown (354 yards, 2 TDs) and the Jets hung with the Patriots at home last season, before New England pulled away. Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, who has zero TDs since Week 1, is back after missing two games.
Postgame headline: Kyrie Irving's profane opinion of Thanksgiving not the worst thing to happen to Boston this week
Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen is back after missing four games with an elbow injury. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll had Allen take detailed notes on opposing defenses while he was sidelined. Jacksonville is coming off an awful loss to Pittsburgh in which it allowed Ben Roethlisberger to throw for 170 yards in the fourth quarter. Jacksonville and Buffalo played a 10-7 playoff game last season that set football back about 100 years.
Postgame headline: LeSean McCoy runs for a buck twenty as Bills win, 11-7
Tampa Bay's defense hasn't forced a turnover since an interception in Week 3 — and that came in the first quarter. The Bucs' minus-23 is the worst turnover margin in the league. San Fran (minus-15) is second. Niners quarterback Nick Mullens is making his first career road start.
Postgame headline: There's gotta be a better way to spend three hours on an 80-degree day in Tampa
Yeah, the Raiders stink, but the weekly shouting matches between Jon Gruden and Derek Carr are entertaining. Carr hasn't thrown an interception in five games, but he's come close a few times. Baltimore's defense leads the league in fewest yards and fewest points allowed. Lamar Jackson (26 carries last week) will start at quarterback again for the Ravens. Baltimore rookie Gus Williams ran for 115 yards and is now 137 yards away from passing Gus Frerotte (315) for most career rushing yards by guys named Gus. Keep on scratchin', pal.
Postgame headline: Twenty more carries send Jackson's life insurance premiums skyrocketing
Former Browns coach Hue Jackson is now an assistant with Cincinnati. Cleveland is dragging in a 25-game road losing streak (Jackson coached 20 of them) and would tie the 2007-10 Detroit Lions for the longest ever with a loss in Cincy. The Bengals, losers in four of the last five, have their own problems. The defense didn't give up 500 yards last week, but it did allow Baltimore to have two 100-yard rushers (one was our man Gus).
Postgame headline: Move over, Detroit, make way for the Browns
Philip Rivers has thrown at least two touchdown passes in 10 consecutive games, but his mismanagement of the game clock at the end of last week's loss to Denver was critical. San Diego offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was the head coach the only time the Cardinals made it to the Super Bowl (after the 2008 season). The Cardinals are coming off a loss to the Raiders (gasp) and play at Green Bay next week.
Postgame headline: Cardinals' third win not coming anytime soon
Antonio Brown has caught a touchdown pass in eight consecutive games. Only Jerry Rice (12), Elroy "Crazy Legs" Hirsch (10), A.J. Green (9), and Lance Alworth (9) have longer streaks. Hirsch, by the way, would get asked whether he cared for his colorful nickname. "Anything's better than Elroy," he would respond. Elias Sports Bureau points out that the Steelers are the third consecutive Broncos opponent to have a winning streak of at least five games. Denver beat the Chargers last week on a Brandon McManus field goal at the gun but lost to Houston in Week 9 when McManus missed a 51-yarder – also at the finish.
Postgame headline: Temple kid wins another for Broncos
Andrew Luck has thrown at least three touchdown passes in seven consecutive games and can tie Peyton Manning for the second-longest streak in NFL history. Tom Brady (10 games, 2007) has the longest. Somewhat coincidentally, the Colts haven't allowed a sack since Week 5. Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill will make his first start in more than a month after recovering from of a shoulder injury. Luck, of course, missed all of last season after getting labrum surgery.
Postgame headline: Colts give Dolphins the cold shoulder
Aaron Rodgers tweeted out that he was donating a million bucks to help with the California wildfires. His brother Jordan fired back that Aaron hasn't called mom, who is packed up and ready to evacuate. That's some first-rate Thanksgiving family drama. These teams played to an entertaining 29-29 tie in Week 2. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is coming off the worst game of his career (12 yards, one fumble). He did not play in the first meeting. This is the Vikings' fourth prime-time game this season.
Postgame headline: Vikings fall to 0-4 in prime-time games
The Texans are the hottest team in the AFC and the first team since those 1925 Giants to win seven in a row following an 0-3 start. (Think that was Eli's rookie year.) "The Houston Texans are a true example of handling adversity and moving forward," said Tennessee linebacker Brian Orakpo. Menacing defensive linemen J.J. Watt (10) and Jadeveon Clowney (6.5) of the Texans have more combined sacks than the Patriots (15), Giants (11), and Raiders (9). Tennessee beat Houston in Week 2. Marcus Mariota, who was knocked out of last week's loss to Indy with a stinger, will start for the Titans. He did not play in the first meeting against Houston. Tennessee is 28th in the league in scoring offense (17.8 per game).
Postgame headline: Hey, can we get the Chiefs and Rams back?
Bye weeks: L.A. Rams, Kansas City