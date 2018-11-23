So what if they're so thin in the secondary that wide receivers have to play defense during practice? The Eagles aren't dead just yet. If they beat the Giants, the Birds will be a game back in the NFC East with games against co-leaders Washington (Dec. 3) and at Dallas (Dec. 9) coming up next. A home playoff game is not out of the question. (Neither is 6-10, of course.) The Eagles have won four in a row and 17 of the last 21 against Big Blue. Saquan Barkley is seventh in the league in rushing, but the Giants as a team are 29th. Barkley has 728 yards rushing. Wayne Gallman is second on the team with 62.