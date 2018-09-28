Kansas City (3-0) at Denver (2-1), 8:15 p.m. (Monday, ESPN)

The Chiefs have won the last five meetings after Denver had won the previous seven. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won at Denver in his only start of the year last season. So the hostile crowd and thin air shouldn't be unfamiliar. This will be the first Monday night start of his career. Von Miller, who's tied for the league lead in sacks, and the Broncos will be the best pass-rush Mahomes has faced so far this year. Denver quarterback Case Keenum has five interceptions already this year. He had seven all of last regular season.

Postgame headline: Elway swigs a bottle of Jack remembering he could have had Mahomes, but took Paxton Lynch the year before