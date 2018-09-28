Here's a look around the big storylines in week 4 of the NFL season. All games are Sunday unless noted.
Eagles (2-1) at Tennessee, (2-1) 1 p.m. (Fox29)
The fact that the Titans were prepared to sit quarterback Marcus Mariota for a key divisional game last week against Jacksonville speaks to how injured his shoulder was. He came off the bench to get the win, but passed for only 100 yards. Mariota will have to make some plays with his arm. The Eagles' have a strong run defense. Tennessee has won 11 of its last 13 home games.
Postgame headline: Wentz helps Eagles squeak out Gritty win, entire region dyes its hair orange
Kansas City (3-0) at Denver (2-1), 8:15 p.m. (Monday, ESPN)
The Chiefs have won the last five meetings after Denver had won the previous seven. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won at Denver in his only start of the year last season. So the hostile crowd and thin air shouldn't be unfamiliar. This will be the first Monday night start of his career. Von Miller, who's tied for the league lead in sacks, and the Broncos will be the best pass-rush Mahomes has faced so far this year. Denver quarterback Case Keenum has five interceptions already this year. He had seven all of last regular season.
Postgame headline: Elway swigs a bottle of Jack remembering he could have had Mahomes, but took Paxton Lynch the year before
Miami (3-0) at New England (1-2), 1 p.m. (CBS3)
Tom Brady hasn't lost three consecutive starts since 2002 when he lost four in a row to quarterbacks Drew Brees, Jay Fiedler, Brett Favre and Brian Griese. The Patriots have given up 638 combined passing yards to Blake Bortles and Matthew Stafford during their current two game slide. Former Patriot playoff hero Danny Amendola leads the Dolphins with 11 receptions. "Just seeing him every day in meetings doing things the way that he does them, and the intensity that he brings, and everything he does has been great for our guys to witness," Miami coach Adam Gase said. "He has been a positive influence."
Postgame headline: Dolphins entire defensive line falls on Tom Brady, referee doesn't throw a flag
Tampa Bay (2-1) at Chicago (2-1), 1 p.m.
The fightin' FitzWinstons head to Chicago to see if the first two weeks were a mirage or if they are headed for another season of stirling mediocrity. While Jameis Winston sat with a suspension, Ryan Fitzpatrick became the first quarterback to throw for 400 yards in three consecutive games. The Bears lead the league with 14 sacks and Khalil Mack is among those tied for the most with four. Chicago's Jordan Howard has been bottled up the last two weeks (96 yards, 38 carries). The Bucs oughta put eight in the box and dare Mitch Trubisky to beat them.
Postgame headline: Bears pass rush shaves off Fitzpatrick's beard, finds Sasquatch
Baltimore (2-1) at Pittsburgh (1-1-1), 8:20 p.m. (NBC10)
There was a point during last Monday night's game when Tampa Bay lineman Gerald McCoy apologized after he drilled Ben Roethlisberger with a border-line hit. That will not happen this week. "I don't think you ever (get) an apology from a Raven," Roethlisberger laughed. Pittsburgh has won its last nine Sunday night games and won the last three against Baltimore. Roethlisberger is 21-3 in regular-season night games at home. The Ravens could use the return of linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee) to help slow down Pittsburgh's running game. Sure hope the refs don't call this too closely.
Postgame headline: Steelers win, management celebrates another week of not having to pay Le'Veon Bell
Buffalo (1-2) at Green Bay (1-1-1), 1 p.m.
Packers wide receiver Davante Adams was asked to compare Buffalo's first two games when they were blown out, to last week when they stunned the Vikings. "The Minnesota film is a big difference," Adams said. "You see, the urgency kind of went up. They were more physical." The Bills are still heavy underdogs, but star running back LeSean McCoy (ribs) is expected back. This is the Bills first game at Lambeau Field since 2010. Taproom trivia: Trent Edwards was the Bills QB.
Postgame headline: Josh Allen beats Aaron Rodgers ($98.7 million guaranteed) a week after taking care of Kirk Cousins ($84 million guaranteed), Bills celebrate by going to Appleby's
N.Y. Jets (1-2) at Jacksonville (2-1), 1 p.m.
Forgive the Jaguars for feeling a little ornery. They're coming off a 9-6 to the division-rival Titans who were playing with a hobbled quarterback. Best of luck, to Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold. "The scary part about it is he's going against a very experienced secondary, the best in the league," Jags safety Tashaun Gipson said. "The greatest part about it is if we don't get to him, the D-line will get to him. We're all licking our chops."
Postgame headline: Darnold longs to play Cal again after Jacksonville buries the Jets
Cincinnati (2-1) at Atlanta (1-2), 1 p.m.
The Falcons defense took another hit when safety Ricardo Allen tore his Achilles' tendon last week. Atlanta allowed running backs Christian McCaffrey (14-102) and Alvin Kamara (15-124) to catch 29 passes for 226 yards. Bengals RB Giovani Bernard isn't at their level as a receiver, but he is a threat. Andy Dalton has 23 games with at least 300 yards passing, tied with Boomer Esiason for the club record. Dalton might get No. 24 this week. Atlanta is 26th against the pass through the first three weeks.
Postgame headline: Falcons lose, fall to 12-10 since holding that 28-3 lead in Super Bowl
New Orleans (2-1) at N.Y. Giants (1-2), 4:25 p.m. (CBS3)
Drew Brees needs 418 yards to set the NFL record held by Peyton Manning (71,940). Brees is 315 behind Brett Favre (71,838), who is second. The Giants gave up 385 last week to Deshaun Watson, but the Texans had to throw the ball after getting down early. Saints running back Alvin Kamara has 30 catches already. He had 15 last week at Atlanta. Odell Beckham has 28 catches for the Giants, but no touchdowns yet.
Postgame headline: Another monster game for Kamara, fantasy fans want Mark Ingram's suspension extended
Detroit (1-2) at Dallas (1-2), 1 p.m.
Dak Prescott has thrown for less than 200 yards in nine of his last 11 games. On the other hand, Detroit's Matthew Stafford has been held under 200 just once in his last 30 games.
Postgame headline: Dak sobs while looking at all the weapons Stafford's has
Houston (0-3) at Indianapolis (1-2), 1 p.m.
The Texans own the NFL's longest losing streak and apparently owner Bob McNair is getting cranky. "We've got to get better, bottom-line business," Houston coach Bill O'Brien said. "We have to win. We all understand that. Bob has made it very clear to me that we need to improve." That ain't good.
Postgame headline: Capt. Andrew Luck writes, "Dearest Mother – Hath ye seen Gen. O'Brien? He seems to have vanished"
Cleveland (1-1-1) at Oakland (0-3), 4:05 p.m.
If the Browns are serious about turning things around, a road victory – even against the winless Raiders – is the next step. A loss to Cleveland, with rookie Baker Mayfield making his first career start, will make things even worse for Raiders coach Jon Gruden.
Postgame headline: Three more sacks for Myles Garrett, who said it was hard to find elite pass rushers?
San Francisco (1-2) at L.A. Chargers (1-2), 4:25 p.m.
The Chargers two losses were to the Rams and Chiefs. As banged up as San Fran is, this could be a woodshed game.
Postgame headline: Niners relocate to unoccupied San Diego after getting thumped, no one notices
Seattle (1-2) at Arizona (0-3), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona's offense has scored just three touchdowns in three games and turns to rookie Josh Rosen to make his first career start. Seattle's defense leads the league in interceptions (seven) and the offense is getting No. 1 receiver Doug Baldwin back.
Postgame headline: Earl Thomas (6 tackles, 2 picks) continues greatest mockery of practice since Allen Iverson