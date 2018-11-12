Left winger Claude Giroux, who has keyed the Flyers' resurgence, was named the NHL's third star of the week Monday.
The line of Giroux, Sean Couturier, and Travis Konecny has led the Flyers' 5-0-1 surge in their last six games. During that span, the unit has combined for 22 points and a plus-20 rating.
"As a line, we have our chemistry a little better," Giroux said after Monday's practice in Voorhees. "We all know we can play a little better defensively, but we're creating chances and back to having fun."
Giroux, a 30-year-old Ontario native, is seventh in the NHL with 22 points in 17 games. Over the last two seasons, he has 124 points in his last 99 games.
Boston right winger David Pastrnak, who had five goals and two assists over four games, was the league's No. 1 star of the week, and Winnipeg right winger Blake Wheeler (one goal, six assists over two games) was the No. 2 star.
The Flyers (9-7-1) will host streaking Florida (6-5-3), which has won four straight, on Tuesday. Last month, the Flyers scored a 6-5 shootout victory over the visiting Panthers as Jordan Weal deposited the winner. Giroux and Wayne Simmonds each had a pair of goals in the win.