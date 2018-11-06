"Alex is a competitor. He's a pro," coach Dave Hakstol said. "I think at this time last year, we talked about how much he continually improves his game…He's gotten himself off to a good start, albeit a short sample size this year coming off the injury. But he's picked up right where he left off last year and has done a good job. I know he's excited to be here, and I know he'll help us when called upon."