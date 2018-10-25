Goalie Michal Neuvirth was activated from the injured-reserve list and served as Brian Elliott's backup….James van Riemsdyk, sidelined with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out of the lineup until mid-November, made the trip to Boston but did not skate before practice. "Hopefully soon," he said….Ivan Provorov entered Thursday leading the Flyers with an average of 24 minutes, 59 seconds of ice time per game, which placed him 11th in the NHL….Among the 135 players who have taken 40 or more faceoffs this season, five Flyers are in the top 20 in winning percentage: Scott Laughton (second), Claude Giroux (fourth), Weal (fifth), Jori Lehtera (13th), and Sean Couturier (20th). In their first nine games, the Flyers led the NHL with a 57.4 percent success rate in faceoffs…..Many of the Flyers' dads who made the fathers-sons trip attended the World Series game Wednesday at Fenway Park, but they left early because of the cold temperatures and watched the last few innings in a bar.