"I thought Provy's game the other night was as good and as steady as we've seen him," Hakstol said, referring to the Flyers' trip-opening 3-2 win Tuesday in Anaheim, "and I think that absolutely goes hand in hand with the play of Hagger. The two of them are building together and they're both doing a pretty good job. When you're drawing those type minutes against good lines each and every shift, that puts some stress on you, not only defensively but in a two-way sense. Both of those guys have handled it pretty well."