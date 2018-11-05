Cal Pickard is expected to get the start Monday, and Lyon will likely be the backup. Lyon, 25, signed as a free agent out of Yale in 2016, did a solid job in 11 games with the Flyers last season, compiling a 4-2-1 record with a 2.75 GAA and .905 save percentage. In three games with the Phantoms this season, he had a 2.68 GAA and .934 save percentage.