GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Flyers will end their four-game road trip Monday night by facing the NHL's hottest team, the surprising Arizona Coyotes, at the Gila River Arena. It will start an odd home-and-home series between teams from different parts of the country. After Monday, the next game for both teams will be Thursday at the Wells Fargo Center.
Arizona has won five straight for the first time since 2013, and it has received sensational goaltending all season from Antti Raanta, who has a 2.10 goals-against average and .929 save percentage in nine games, and Darcy Kuemper (1.34 GAA, .957 save percentage in three games).
One month into the season, Arizona has the league's lowest goals-against average: 2.00. The Coyotes (7-5), who have been sparked by 20-year-old forward Clayton Keller (five goals, nine points), have outscored opponents, 24-7, during their five-game winning streak.
The Flyers (6-7-1) are 2-0-1 on their four-game swing. After hard-earned wins in Anaheim and Los Angeles, they lost a late lead and dropped a 4-3 overtime decision in San Jose on Saturday.
The Flyers need a victory Monday to make this a highly successful trip and carry momentum into a season-high five-game homestand. Nolan Patrick and Oskar Lindblom each have five points in the Flyers' first three games of the trip.
General manager Ron Hextall did not give an update on the extent of goalie Brian Elliott's injury on Monday morning, but he announced the Flyers had recalled Alex Lyon from the Phantoms and placed Michal Neuvirth on the injured-reserve list. Elliott was injured in a collision with teammate Travis Konecny during Sunday's practice.
Cal Pickard is expected to get the start Monday, and Lyon will likely be the backup. Lyon, 25, signed as a free agent out of Yale in 2016, did a solid job in 11 games with the Flyers last season, compiling a 4-2-1 record with a 2.75 GAA and .905 save percentage. In three games with the Phantoms this season, he had a 2.68 GAA and .934 save percentage.
Radko Gudas, Christian Folin, and Robert Hagg lead the Flyers with plus-4 ratings, while Shayne Gostisbehere has the team's worst rating (minus-8). … Former Flyer Nick Cousins has five points (goal, four assists) in 12 games this season with Arizona. … The Flyers are 4-3-1 on the road, 2-4 at home; Arizona is 4-2 at home, 3-3 on the road. … In Saturday's loss in San Jose, Wayne Simmonds had six shots on goal and 12 shot attempts.