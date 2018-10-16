Center/winger Corban Knight was activated, but Hakstol wouldn't say whether he will be in Tuesday's lineup. Knight's number was changed from 38 to 10. … Both teams have struggled in the third period — Florida has been outscored, 4-0, and the Flyers have been outscored, 8-4. … The Flyers have won the last four games against Florida at the Wells Fargo Center. … From Jan. 29 until the end of last season, the Panthers had a league-high 25 wins and tied Nashville with a NHL-best 52 points in that span. … Florida has lost each of its three games this season by one goal, falling to Tampa Bay (shootout), Columbus, and Vancouver. … The Flyers have lost three of their last four since an opening-night 5-2 victory in Vegas. … Shayne Gostisbehere has 22 shots on goal, second among NHL defensemen and tied for ninth overall. … Since the start of last season, Claude Giroux has 73 assists, the most of any NHL player in that span. Jake Voracek is tied for second with 71. … Travis Konecny is goal-less in five games but has hit iron three times. "He has to stay with what he's doing; he's getting good opportunities," Hakstol said.