Claude Giroux was named the NHL's third star of the week after collecting three goals, five assists, and a plus-8 rating, sparking the Flyers to three straight wins. … The Flyers have scored the first goal in six straight games — and gone 5-0-1 in that span. … In the Flyers' 6-5 shootout win over Florida last month, Elliott was replaced by Cal Pickard after allowing four goals on 23 shots in the first 45 minutes, 6 seconds. Hakstol said the Flyers allowed too many outnumbered chances against Elliott in that game. … New Jersey native James van Riemsdyk, who has missed the last 15 games because of a knee injury, did not rule out the possibility of returning to the lineup Thursday against the Devils. … Hakstol said the Flyers need to have more offensive-zone time than they created in Saturday's 4-0 win over Chicago.