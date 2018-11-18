The Flyers' rapid comeback came up short in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to Tampa Bay, but – if it's a silver lining – they at least collected a point and made some history in the process.
Start with Claude Giroux.
With the assist on James van Riemsdyk's second-period goal, the Flyers' captain recorded his 700th career point. Then, late in the third, Giroux fed a pass to Travis Konecny in front for his second assist of the day and career helper No. 480, bringing him into a tie with Brian Propp for second all-time in franchise history.
The team itself made the records books as well when it rallied from a four-goal deficit to tie the game within the final 10 minutes of regulation.
According to the NHL, the Flyers are the ninth team in league history to do so.
With that said, the Lightning also became one of the few teams that went on to win after that.
Going back to Giroux, here's a look at where he stands among the club's all-time leaders after Saturday.
POINTS
1. Bobby Clarke, 1,210
2. Bill Barber, 883
3. Brian Propp, 849
4. Claude Giroux, 701
5. Rick MacLeish, 697
ASSISTS
1. Bobby Clarke, 852
2. Brian Propp, 480
2. Claude Giroux, 480
4. Bill Barber, 463
5. Mark Recchi, 395
GAMES PLAYED
1. Bobby Clarke, 1,144
2. Bill Barber, 903
3. Brian Propp, 790
4. Claude Giroux, 758
5. Chris Therien, 753